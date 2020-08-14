North-east drink-driver handed 24-month road ban

A drink-driver has been fined more than a grand and banned from the road for two years.

Mark Allan, 50, was spotted by a member of the public driving on Main Street, Newburgh, on December 14, and police were alerted.

Officers traced him at home and carried out drink-driving procedures.

Allan pled guilty to driving with 116 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

However it was accepted Allan had also been drinking wine since leaving his car and the police arriving, and that the reading when he was driving would have been lower.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The accused was observed driving at the locus by a civilian who contacted police.

“Police traced the accused at his home address a short time later.”

Defence lawyer Gregor Kelly said his client had been going through a “matrimonial split” at the time and had driven to speak to a friend and consumed alcohol.

He added Allan had drunk wine after driving home, which added to the level of alcohol in his system which police detected.

Mr Kelly said Allan had been driving since the age of 17 and had no previous convictions but had made a “gross misjudgement”.

Sheriff Graeme Napier fined Allan, of Main Street, Newburgh, £1,275 and banned him from driving for 24 months.