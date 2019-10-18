North-east drink-driver given jail warning after admitting third offence

A man has been warned he could face jail after admitting his third drink-driving offence.

Fernando Faustino, 52, had been due to be sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the latest offence, which happened on August 23.

He previously admitted driving a car on the A96, Inverurie Road, Dyce Farm, International Avenue, Dyce and elsewhere, with 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Faustino, who appeared without a solicitor: “This is a drink-driving case and you have two previous convictions for the same thing.

“Where you have committed a third offence of this kind you’d be at risk of receiving a prison sentence.

“In this case we’re not dealing with a situation where you were just marginally over the legal limit.

“You were considerably more than three times the legal limit.

“That makes things quite difficult for you. It means the court must be thinking about whether a prison sentence should be imposed.

“I think it’s in your best interests for you to have legal representation so every argument that can be advanced in your favour is put before the court.”

Sheriff Buchanan deferred sentence on Faustino, whose address was given in court papers as Manor Avenue, Aberdeen, until next month for him to get a solicitor.

He continued his interim disqualification in the meantime.