North-east drink driver crashed twice and drove off

A drink-driver caught more than four-times the limit crashed twice and drove off from the scene when a woman called the police.

Oil and gas worker Ian Gilfillan, 43, sought help from his GP in relation to a drink problem in the run up to the incident.

And on June 20 he got behind the wheel while well over the alcohol limit and was involved in two accidents, failing to stop at the scene of both.

Gilfillan pled guilty to driving with 93 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath on Barclay Street and Market Square, Stonehaven, Badentoy Road, Portlethen, and elsewhere. The legal limit is 22mcg.

And he also admitted two charges of failing to stop and provide details following accidents at the public car park in Market Square, Stonehaven, and on Badentoy Road, Portlethen.

Fiscal depute John Richardson told the court that, following one of the accidents, a woman attempted to take images on her phone of the damage to her vehicle.

She was then approached by Gilfillan and smelled alcohol on his breath.

Mr Richardson said: “She then contacted the police on her mobile and as the accused becomes aware of that he’s seen to re-enter his car and drive off.”

Gilfillan was later traced at home.

The fiscal said: “When they are able to rouse him it’s apparent that he is under the influence of alcohol.”

Defence agent Neil McRobert said: “He acknowledges he has an issue with alcohol.

“In June he approached his GP in that regard, to seek some assistance.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan ordered Gilfillan, of Hillside Terrace, Portlethen, to pay a fine of £2,000 and banned him from driving for 16 months.