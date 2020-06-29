North-east drink-driver caught more than four times legal limit

A north-east drink-driver has been banned from the road after being caught more than four times the legal limit.

Gary Reid, 39, was stopped by police after they received information he was driving while under the influence.

And he has now been disqualified from driving after the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A Crown narration of events, which was contained within a written document and not read out in court, said: “Police witnesses saw the Range Rover being driven at the locus.

“Information was received that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

“The vehicle was stopped and the accused was found to be the driver and sole occupant.”

Reid then failed a breath test. The incident happened around 11.30pm on January 6 at Fetternear View, Kemnay.

He pled guilty to driving with 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

In a written plea of mitigation, defence agent Iain Hingston said: “He accepts behaving in the manner libelled and is bitterly disappointed at letting himself down in this way.

“He was meant to get a taxi home on the night in question but, due to various problems, that did not happen and he took a chance.

“He apologises for his behaviour.”

Sheriff William Summers ordered Reid, of Fetternear View, Kemnay, to pay a fine of £640, but, due to Reid currently being a serving prisoner over a separate matter, allowed no time to pay and imposed the alternative period in custody.

He also banned him from driving for 15 months.