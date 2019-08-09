North-east drink-driver banned for almost five years

A drink-driver has been banned for almost five years.

William Strachan, 56, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced over the incident on July 9 at the car park of Tesco Express on Newtonhill Road, Newtonhill.

He previously admitted driving a car with 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Lynn Bentley said: “He accepts that in addition to alcohol there had been medication prescribed to him for the medical problem indicated in the report. Having been signed off he effectively self-medicated using alcohol as a prop to obtain a good night’s sleep.”

She added: “He expressed remorse for his actions.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace granted a crown motion for forfeiture of the car and banned Strachan, of Berryhill Place, Newtonhill, from the road for four years and eight months. He also gave him 190 hours of unpaid work.

