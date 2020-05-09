North-east drink-driver banned for eight years after crash

A north-east drink-driver has been banned from the road for eight years after crashing while more than five-and-a-half times the legal limit.

Tristan Simpson, 42, was spotted driving erratically on the B797 Hatton of Fintray to Dyce road, before being involved in a collision with another vehicle.

Police were called and Simpson, who had been on his way back from the shops, was found well in excess of the booze limit on Wednesday.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 5.30pm the accused was driving the vehicle in question at the locus when he was observed by another driver to be driving in erratic fashion.

“There was subsequently a collision between the accused car and another car.

“The parties spoke and the witness formed the impression the accused was under the influence of alcohol.”

Police were called and Simpson provided a positive breath sample.

Simpson, whose address was given in court papers as Nigg Kirk Road, Aberdeen, admitted driving with 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Gail Goodfellow said: “This is a high reading. That is against the background that Mr Simpson has explained he suffers from alcohol misuse and has done for the last 10 to 15 years.

“He’s made a number of successful attempts to overcome that addiction.

“He suffered a relapse in the last three weeks with all the pressure going on and struggled to abstain from alcohol.

“His fiance was upset, they had an argument and his use of alcohol is extremely excessive since then.

“He understands he should not have driven.

“He’d left to go to nearby shops and was on his way home when the incident occurred.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace said: “Clearly you’ve got a bad record for drink-driving.”

He granted a crown motion for forfeiture of the vehicle and banned Simpson from driving for eight years.

Sheriff Wallace also fined him £1,400.