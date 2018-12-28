North-east drink-driver banned after Christmas Day crash

A drink driver has been fined and banned from the road after a Christmas Day crash.

James Pirie, 30, was more than five times the limit when he crashed into a parked car on Kinmundy Road in Peterhead on Christmas Day.

At Aberdeen Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Katy Begg said the owner of the other vehicle came outside to find Pirie had collided with his car at around 7.30pm, causing “extensive damage” to both vehicles.

Police attended and found Pirie smelled strongly of alcohol.

Pirie, of Bruce Crescent, Peterhead, pled guilty to driving with 119 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Pirie’s solicitor told the court: “He doesn’t recall any particular details but at some point during the course of the evening he’d broken his glasses. He had a spare pair in the car. He has no idea why he came to the decision it would be necessary to drive.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace banned Pirie from driving for 16 months and fined him £800.