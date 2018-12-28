North-east dog owner ordered to pay £400 compensation after German Shepherd bit cyclist on leg

A dog owner has been ordered to pay a cyclist £400 after his German Shepherd bit him on the leg.

Robert Weir, 66, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday after his dog, named Lucas, bit the male cyclist twice on the left leg on May 30 at Hatton Farm, Laurencekirk, leaving him with puncture wounds and a “significant amount of blood coming from them”.

Depute fiscal Katy Begg said the man had been cycling at 10.30am when he saw the dog “coming towards him”.

She said: “He stopped to pet the dog and noticed the accused standing approximately 100 metres down the road.

“He began to cycle away and felt a sharp pain in his left calf and saw the dog had bitten his leg.”

The man called out: “Your dog has just bitten me” and tried to cycle towards Weir when he felt the dog bite him again.

Ms Begg said the animal “attempted to bite him a third time before being pulled back by the accused”.

Weir, whose address was given as Hatton Mains Farm, Laurencekirk, previously pled guilty to being the owner of a dangerously out of control dog which lunged towards the cyclist and repeatedly bit him to his injury.

Defence agent Liam McAllister said his client had researched muzzles to ensure there was no repeat of the incident.

He added the animal, now almost six years old, was a rescue dog and had “undergone some abuse in its formative months”, adding: “It’s thought there might have been an incident with a cyclist in the past.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Weir to pay the cyclist £400 in compensation.