North-east dad in court after smacking daughter, 6

A father has been handed unpaid work after smacking his six-year-old daughter so hard he left bruises – because she wouldn’t go to bed.
The offence happened before the change in the law which banned smacking, but Sheriff Graham Buchanan said the man’s actions went “considerably over the score”.
The male, 36, who is not being named to avoid identifying the child, pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury over the incident, which happened on May 22.
