North-east school cleaner stole kids’ Christmas card cash

A north-east primary school cleaner swiped cash meant for pupils’ Christmas cards and a party in a “significant” breach of trust.

Lillian Craig, 56, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pled guilty to three charges of theft from Kellands Primary School on Upper Manse Road, Inverurie.

Sheriff Ian Wallace said: “The value is not particularly high but the breach of trust is obviously significant.”

He deferred sentence on Craig whose address was given in court papers as Blackhall Wynd, Inverurie, until next month for a social work report to be prepared.

Depute fiscal Anna Chisholm told the court: “During the time of these offences the accused was employed at the school as a cleaner.”

She said £98 was stolen during the first incident on December 16 2016. She added: “This relates to money she stole from an open filing cabinet in one of the classrooms, money that had been collected by a teacher for a Christmas party.”

The second incident involved £71.50 stolen on September 29 2017.

Ms Chisholm said: “The accused stole money that was part of a collection from children for Christmas cards.”

And the final incident on October 11 2017 involved the theft of £10 from the school.

Ms Chisholm said: “This related to money stolen by the accused that had been left inside a plastic tub on a table in one of the classrooms.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence solicitor John Hardie said: “She was employed as a cleaner and had been for a number of years prior to these incidents.”

Mr Hardie said his client suffered a bereavement due to the death of her partner in 2015.

He added: “Following that trauma, and the debt that left her in, she began to drink excessively.

“That’s as far as she is able to provide any explanation. She was in enormous financial difficulties.”

He added Craig also suffered health problems due to her alcohol consumption.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “We note the ruling by Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

“We have robust HR procedures and any allegation of serious misconduct is investigated thoroughly.

“Lillian Craig is no longer employed by the council.”