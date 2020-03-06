North-east child rapist jailed for seven years

A north-east child rapist has been jailed for seven years after committing a catalogue of sex offending which began more than half a century ago.

Terrance Oliphant, 84, preyed on a girl and boy in turn in repeated crimes during a 12-year offending spree from 1969 to 1981.

He was finally prosecuted after a female victim made disclosures during counselling and he was reported to the police.

Judge Norman McFadyen at the High Court in Edinburgh said: “Your actions were depraved, but even worse, they were directed towards two children.”

The judge told Oliphant, formerly of Dalrymple Circle, Blackburn, Aberdeenshire, that he would have faced a 10-year prison sentence, but for his guilty pleas.

Oliphant earlier admitted five charges, including rape, indecent assault and indecent behaviour towards his victims. The offences occurred in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen.

Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson said: “He has accepted his responsibility for these terrible crimes. He is aware he is going to go to prison.”

Mr Paterson said Oliphant has some minor age-related health problems and asked the judge to be as lenient as he could. Oliphant was placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.