North-east carer stole 98-year-old’s bank card and went on shopping spree

A nursing home employee stole a 98-year-old resident’s bank card and went on a shopping spree.

Sharon Usher or Gillan, 58, also took a 77-year-old man’s card at Havencourt Nursing Home in Stonehaven.

Depute fiscal Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Gillan was a senior nursing carer at the time.

She said the 77-year-old man had been admitted to the home “for a period of respite” and kept his wallet in his jacket in his room. Gillan used the card to purchase goods worth £735.73 at shops in Stonehaven and Portlethen between September 25 and October 3 last year.

The 98-year-old man’s family realised his card had been used fraudulently when they checked his account online. Gillan spent £144.27 on the card between November 6 and November 11 last year.

Ms Ward said the banks refunded the money. She said a manager at the home had suspected Gillan may have been responsible, adding: “She was aware the accused was in financial difficulties.”

Gillan, of MacDonald Road, Stonehaven, pled guilty to stealing two bank cards and to two charges of using them to obtain goods fraudulently.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence until next month.

A spokeswoman for Four Seasons Health Care, which runs the home, said: “We are extremely disappointed by the actions of this person, who was suspended immediately after the incident and her employment subsequently terminated.”