North-east carer sentenced after stealing 98-year-old’s bank card and going on shopping spree

A north-east carer has been handed unpaid work after she stole a 98-year-old resident’s bank card and went shopping.

Sharon Usher or Gillan, 58, also took a 77-year-old man’s card at Havencourt Nursing Home in Stonehaven.

Gillan, who used to be a senior nursing carer at the home, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing after she pled guilty to stealing the two bank cards and to two charges of using them to obtain goods fraudulently.

Gillan used the card of a 77-year-old man to purchase goods worth £735.73 at shops in Stonehaven and Portlethen between September 25 and October 3 last year.

The 98-year-old man’s family realised his card had been used fraudulently when they checked his account online.

Gillan spent £144.27 on the card between November 6 and November 11 last year.

Speaking at the sentencing hearing, defence agent Gregor Kelly said Gillan felt “slighted” by her employers after she had been “promised a job as a permanent dementia carer”.

He added: “She was struggling financially and lost out on £1,000 per month. She had residents’ bank cards and felt the temptation and bought groceries in 2018. She cannot in any way justify this.

“She accepts her behaviour was abhorrent.

“She is genuinely remorseful. She appreciates matters were made significantly worse because it was a breach of a position of trust.”

The court previously heard the banks refunded the money and Gillan was suspended after the incident with her employment terminated.

Sheriff Ian Wallace handed her 220 hours of unpaid work. He told Gillan, of MacDonald Road, Stonehaven, she should be “ashamed” of her actions.

He added: “This is a serious breach of trust as a caring professional. You have also let those responsible carers down.

“I do however appreciate that you are a first-time offender and have shown some remorse.”

A spokeswoman from Four Seasons, which runs the care home, said: “We are fully aware that a former employee has pled guilty to the theft and use of bank cards from two of our residents.

“We are extremely disappointed by the actions of this person who was suspended immediately after the incident and her employment subsequently terminated.

“As is standard protocol, we have informed the relevant authorities.”