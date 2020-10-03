North-east car thief hit 110mph while leading police on terrifying 15-mile chase

Police used a stinger to burst a tyre on a stolen car after being led on a terrifying 15-mile pursuit across the north-east.

Alexander Hart, 28, led officers on the 15-mile chase at eye-watering speeds in the stolen Skoda vehicle on the A90 and various other roads, as the police desperately tried to stop the vehicle.

They used a stinger to deflate a front tyre, which later came off completely when an officer made “tactical contact” and the car came to a stop.

But even then Hart reversed in the direction of an officer causing him to run out of the way, before speeding off again and finally crashing into a barrier.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 10.40pm on Saturday May 30 a blue Skoda car was seen heading south on the A90 near Ellon. The accused was driving the car. There were no passengers.

“Road policing units were dispatched to make a search.

“At 10.50pm a constable took up a static point on the A90 at Foveran. He saw the car travelling south on the A90 towards Aberdeen. He signalled for it to stop at which time it failed to do so and a pursuit was declared.

“It was pursued on the A90 and onto the A92 at speeds of up to 110mph.”

Officers at the A92 Murcar roundabout “successfully stung” the vehicle using spikes and the front nearside tyre was punctured.

Mr Neilson said: “The car turned right at Murcar roundabout onto the B999 and was then pursued along Denmore Road, Greenbrae Drive and Dubford Road before it turned onto the B977 north.

“Due to the punctured tyre the speed of the car reduced and it travelled at between 30 and 60mph.

“While travelling north on the B997 attempts were made to contain the car. The accused swerved towards the police vehicles and braked heavily to force them to take evasive action and stop them passing.

“On approach to the B997 junction with the B977 Parkhill crossroad, an officer made tactical contact with the front nearside of the car in an attempt to disable it. The car lost its front nearside tyre and came to a stop.

“Another constable then tried to apprehend the accused and got out of his car. The accused engaged reverse gear, forcing the officer to run out of the way to avoid being struck by the vehicle.

“The accused then drove away north on the B977 road, colliding with a divisional car which sustained minor damage.

“An officer pursued the accused as it approached the T-junction with the unclassified road leading to Newmachar.

“The accused failed to negotiate the bend and collided with an Armco barrier on the opposite side of the junction. The accused then got out of the car and ran away.

“He was arrested shortly after.”

The Skoda, worth around £8,000 had been stolen at 4am that morning.

Mr Neilson said Hart initially claimed he had bought the car from someone and did not know it was stolen, however, he added the defence now accepted he had taken possession of the vehicle in the knowledge it was stolen.

Hart, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to a string of charges including reset of the stolen car, dangerous driving, failing to provide breath samples and failing to co-operate with a preliminary drug test.

He also admitted another charge of dangerous driving related to an offence on May 26, as well as driving while disqualified, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, and failing to comply with a curfew bail condition.

Hart has multiple previous convictions for stealing vehicles, and this was not the first time he has led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

Defence agent Michael Burnett asked for sentence to be deferred on his client for reports and reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

Sheriff William Summers said: “Against the backdrop of the gravity of these offences and his record, the significant likelihood is that in due course a custodial sentence will be imposed.”

He deferred sentence until later this month and remanded Hart in custody.