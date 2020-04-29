North-east axeman jailed after threatening police with hatchet

A north-east man was handed a jail term after being found guilty of brandishing a hatchet at police.

The court heard that Thomas McNeil also demanded a tub of butter so officers could not grip him.

Police visited Thomas McNeil’s property in Boddam last November in connection with the search for an unknown wanted woman.

The 39-year-old was inside his Station Road home when officers knocked on the door as part of their search operation.

McNeil appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pled not guilty to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner but following a trial was convicted of the offence.

The court was told he was inside with another woman when officers knocked at the door shortly after 8pm.

Police constable Justin Drennan said he and two colleagues went to the property and one of them saw McNeil pick up the axe through a window.

Fiscal depute Susan Love asked what the police officer could see through the frosted glass on the house’s front door.

Mr Drennan said: “The accused picked up an axe. He made it clear he wasn’t going to let us in without a struggle.

“This meant there was potential for an arrest warrant situation to turn into a siege. He was adamant he was not going to let us in.”

Ms Love asked if there was anyone else with McNeil and Mr Drennan said there was a woman inside and he asked to get a dairy product for him.

He said: “He asked the female to bring butter so he could lube up.

“I believe it is a reference to the film Bronson. He covers himself in butter so he is difficult to grip for prison officers.”

Mr Drennan said after 20 minutes of negotiations through the door he put down the small axe and let the officers inside.

Defence agent Sam Milligan said McNeil, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, Peterhead, has been in custody since January 14.

He added: “With respect it is an incident encapsulated in a 20-minute exchange. He has nothing further to come before this or any other court.”

Sheriff Christine McCrossan jailed McNeil for six months but he was released having already served three months.