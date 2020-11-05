‘Nervous’ Aberdeen drug dealer caught with cannabis made to wait to learn fate

An Aberdeen drug dealer caught with hundreds of pounds worth of cannabis, after eagle-eyed cops spotted him “flinch” nervously as they drove by, has been made to wait to learn his fate.

Kevin Thorley-Smith, 23, was standing on Manor Drive in Aberdeen with bags containing a total of 79g of cannabis, worth £790, when officers on patrol in a marked police car drove by.

When he spotted the police vehicle Thorley-Smith flinched, which caught the officers’ attention.

And when they stopped the car and came to talk to him, he “appeared nervous” and said he was “too busy” to speak to them.

Thorley-Smith, of Provost Fraser Drive, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to a charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Yesterday he appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced over the matter, but Sheriff Graham Buchanan opted to further defer sentence for six months for him to be of good behaviour.

Fiscal depute Susan Love previously told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “On May 9 2019 at around 11.10am police were on patrol on Manor Drive in a marked police car.

“At this time they saw the accused standing on the pavement next to a motorcycle.

“As police drew alongside he was seen to see the police car and flinch.

“He appeared to be startled.

“As a result police stopped the vehicle and exited and approached the accused. As they did they observed the accused slip off a rucksack he was wearing and drop it to the ground on the other side of the motorcycle he was beside.

“While speaking with the accused, he appeared nervous, was looking at his feet and said he was too busy to speak with them.

“A strong smell of cannabis was also noted to be emanating from his person.”

Ms Love said Thorley-Smith was cautioned and detained for a search.

Officers sound four separate bags containing cannabis in various amounts totalling 79g, valued at £790.

They also found two mobile phones containing “several incoming messages regarding the sale and supply of controlled drugs, along with several outgoing messages confirming prices and locations of deals”.

Ms Love said other outgoing messages were “consistent with the supply of controlled drugs”.