‘Neomi had 32 stab wounds’ jury hears

An Aberdeen woman allegedly murdered by her lover had 32 stab wounds, a jury heard.

Neomi Smith also had the same number of what a pathologist described as “blunt force injuries”.

The details emerged yesterday at the High Court in Glasgow.

Miss Smith’s partner Keith Rizzo, 23, is on trial at the High Court in Glasgow where he denies murdering the 23-year-old at her flat in Brechin on June 9 last year.

Pathologist Tara McNamee helped carry out a post-mortem examination on her body.

Miss Smith, who was from Aberdeen, was found to have died from “multiple stab wounds, blunt force head injury and neck compression”.

The stab injuries consisted of 26 to the head and neck, three to the back as well as another three to the arm.

Dr McNamee said these were caused by a “sharp implement” with the “most likely” being a knife.

The court heard two “gaping” wounds to the neck were considered “significant”.

Jurors were told the blunt force injuries were “particularly to the face”.

Dr McNamee said this could be as a result of fists, feet, weapons or contact with a hard surface like a wall.

The pathologist further explained the “asphyxia” Miss Smith suffered was caused by a “manual compression” of the neck.

Miss Smith also had a defensive-type injury to the finger.

The pathologist was asked in what order Miss Smith sustained injuries.

Dr McNamee said due to a number of factors – including where the wounds were – she believed the “sharp force” injuries were inflicted last.

The court was also told alcohol had “contributed” to the death, but not caused it.

Prosecutor Duncan McPhie asked: “Without alcohol consumption, would Neomi Smith have died from one or a combination of the three (causes of death)?”

Dr McNamee said: “Yes.”

The pathologist was the final prosecution witness in the trial.

At the closure of the prosecution’s case, the Crown withdrew seven of the 10 charges facing Rizzo.

These centred on accusations he assaulted three former partners.

Judge Lady Rae found him not guilty of these charges.

Rizzo remains accused of murdering Ms Smith and assaulting her to the danger of her life sometime between May 9 and May 30 at her Swan Street flat.

He also remains accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Hudsons Bar, Brechin, on June 9.

The trial, before Lady Rae, continues.