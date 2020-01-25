Attempted murder trial told motorcyclist was repeatedly struck with iron bars and hammers by men on north-east road

A motorcyclist has told a court how he was repeatedly struck with iron bars and hammers by men who tried to “break” his knees.

Nicky Syratt, 34, told a jury how he and a group of his friends were attacked on the A98 road, close to Cullen, on September 8 2018.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Mr Syratt and his pals had earlier been enjoying a bike ride.

But Mr Syratt said he had to suddenly stop his motorbike after seeing debris on the road.

He then said he was attacked from behind and struck with weapons which caused him to lose consciousness.

Mr Syratt said: “They were trying to break my knees.”

Mr Syratt was giving evidence at the trial of four men accused of assaulting him and placing his life in danger. The quartet are Ian Ewing, 44, of Stonehaven; Patrick Noble, 52, of Aberdeen; Kyle Urquhart, 22, also of Aberdeen; and Ian Yeomans, 57, of Peterhead.

The four accused are also standing trial on further charges of attempted murder, assault to the endangering of lives, breach of the peace and possessing knives without “reasonable excuse or lawful authority”.

The men deny all charges.

Mr Syratt told prosecution lawyer Andrew Bowen QC through a video link that he had spent the day riding with his friends Alistair Thompson, Colin Sutherland, John Sutherland, and Edward Forrest.

The group were riding out of Cullen moments before the alleged offences took place.

Mr Syratt told the court he saw Mr Forrest being assaulted by “several guys”. He added: “They had weapons. I saw a hammer and a metal bar.”

Mr Syratt said he got off his bike with the intention of going to help his friend. But he said he was “attacked from behind”.

“The last thing I can remember was a young guy telling me he was going to kill me. I went in and out of consciousness.”

He also said that one of his attackers had a blade and they cut off a piece of clothing he was wearing. He added: “Someone had a knife and they cut off my leather waistcoat.”

He said he needed some medical treatment and still has not fully recovered from what happened to him.

Prosecutors claim that on September 8 2018, at the A98 Fochabers to Banff Road at Cullen, the four men did, while acting with others, assault a man called Alistair Thompson.

It is claimed that Mr Thompson was riding a motorcycle and that they drove a car at him before attempting to knock him off his bike. Prosecutors also claim that by doing this, they attempted to murder Mr Thompson.

It is further claimed they also attempted to murder another man called John Sutherland at the same location and on the same date and assaulted Edward Forrest and Colin Sutherland.

The trial, before judge Lady Scott, continues.