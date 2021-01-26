Murder-accused seen entering Aberdeen flats on day woman said to have died, trial hears

A man accused of murdering a woman was seen entering a block of flats where she lived three times on the night of the date when she is said to have died, a court heard yesterday.

Norman Duncan was filmed by CCTV cameras going into and leaving Promenade Court, in Aberdeen, on September 25 in 2019.

Jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh were shown footage featuring Duncan, 42, at the block and at other locations in Aberdeen.

His defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson said that in film taken about 9pm Duncan did not appear to have gloves on, was not wearing anything on his head and a CCTV camera was looking straight at him.

DC Craig Jack, 35, agreed that that would be the third time Duncan had come into the block that night.

Mr Paterson asked him: “Have you heard of people wearing disguises?” The officer agreed that he had. Duncan was seen leaving about 40 minutes later.

Duncan has denied assaulting and murdering Margaret Robertson or Fullerton, 54, known as Meg, on September 25 in 2019 at 45 Promenade Court.

© Supplied

It is alleged that he seized hold of her, pulled her, struggled with her, touched her breast, sexually penetrated her and repeatedly stabbed her on the head, neck and body with a knife or similar sharp instrument.

He is also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice between September 25 and October 1 in 2019 at 45 Promenade Court, addresses at Seaton Walk and Northsea Court, in Aberdeen, and elsewhere.

It is alleged that he changed out of and washed bloodstained clothing and trainers, washed or discarded a bloodstained knife or similar sharp instrument, hid from police and provided false personal details to officers.

He is further accused of being in possession of the Class A drug cocaine on September 25 in 2019 at the flat at Promenade Court, in the Seaton area.

Duncan has lodged a special defence of incrimination to the murder charge.

PC Scott Cooper, 27, told the trial that on October 1 in 2019 he and a colleague were told to carry out locus protection duties at an address in Seaton Walk and received a briefing, including being shown an image of “a person of interest” in a continuing inquiry.

He saw a man coming downstairs who bore a resemblance to the image and asked him his name and was told “Kevin Duncan”.

The man told him he did not have ID and he said he asked him to remain where he was so he could clarify his identity.

He asked him to confirm his name and was told it was “Norman Robert Duncan” and he gave a care of address in Seaton Walk.

PC Cooper told advocate depute Bill McVicar that the man initially said “he had no idea what this was about”.

The trial before judge Lady Scott continues.