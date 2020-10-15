Drink driver admits leading police on car chase through Aberdeen

A drink driver has admitted leading police on a car chase through Aberdeen streets.

Edward Hepburn was behind the wheel of a Vauxhall when he travelled the wrong way down one-way systems, including at a roundabout on September 6.

The 25-year-old was also nearly double the drink-drive limit with 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Hepburn, who not was present in court, pled guilty to dangerous driving and driving above the prescribed limit yesterday.

Fiscal depute Janet Macdonald told the court police were out in the early hours of the morning when they spotted him.

She said they heard the sound of screeching tyres and also saw Hepburn driving through a red light and added he eventually abandoned the vehicle before police caught up with him.

Ms Macdonald said: “At around 3.10am on September 6 police were on patrol.

“As they passed the junction with Walker Road it turned left in the opposite direction of the police vehicle.

“As it navigated the road the tyres were heard to screech and police pursued the vehicle. The accused continued to accelerate away.

“He failed to indicate and also went through a red traffic light.

“He turned left onto South Esplanade West and his car was seen to bounce on its suspension. At this time the vehicles were turning towards each other and the accused did not slow down.

“The accused reached the roundabout at Wellington Road before stopping and making off on foot.”

Defence agent David Sutherland said Hepburn, whose address with given in court papers as Portland Street, Aberdeen, had been visiting a friend’s house at the time.

He said: “He has gone to a friends house in Torry and then this is the result of his conduct.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence until next month for a criminal justice social work report and banned Hepburn from driving.