Motorcyclist caught with hundreds of pounds of cocaine after crashing into lamppost in Aberdeen

A motorcyclist was caught with hundreds of pounds worth of cocaine after trying to flee police – and crashing into a lamppost.

Bungling Keith Ellington had initially been the passenger on the bike but took over when the driver dismounted and took off on foot.

As police moved in, the 31-year-old tried to take off on the bike but instead collided first with a parked car and then the lamppost.

Depute fiscal Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Ellington was apprehended on Cummings Park Crescent following his short-lived escape bid around 12.15pm on July 8.

She said officers had spotted the bike and had “intelligence linking the vehicle to the supply of controlled drugs”.

When the officers tried to stop the bike, the initial driver ran into a garden and Ellington took over.

Ms Simpson said: “He suddenly accelerated and struck a parked car and collided with a lamp-post.

“He fell from the motorcycle and was apprehended by police.”

Ms Simpson said he was searched and found with a lock-knife as well as cocaine and benzocaine worth £740.

He was taken to hospital due to his injuries sustained in the crash.

Ellington, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to a total of five charges, including dangerous driving and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

He also admitted possession of a lock-knife and driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Defence agent Lynn Bentley said there had been an element of “panic” when he tried to flee on the bike.

She said he suffered “internal bruising of a fairly substantial nature”.

Sheriff Andrew Miller jailed him for 20 months and disqualified him from driving for 16 months.

A Crown motion for forfeiture of the knife was also granted.