Men on trial accused of racing each other in ‘battle of speeds’ on A96

Two men have gone on trial accused of racing each other on the A96 in a “battle of speeds”.

Allan Campbell, a 42-year-old captain of The Black Watch, and William Murphy, 22, went on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday accused of dangerous driving by racing each other at “grossly excessive speed” on the A96 between Kintore and Blackburn.Both deny the charge against them.

Traffic officer Sergeant Craig McNeill gave evidence and told the court he reached speeds of 110mph trying to follow the two cars before he pulled them over after a close call with a lorry.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter asked the witness about the evening of October 27 2017. He said he and a colleague had parked close to the Broomhill roundabout to monitor traffic and saw a blue Ford Focus and a black Renault Megane.

He said the vehicles were travelling “more or less side-by-side” and “quicker than other vehicles we’d been watching”.

Asked what he did, the witness said: “Accelerated away to try to catch up with the two vehicles.”

Mrs Souter asked what speed he reached and Sgt McNeill replied: “I was travelling at about 110mph.”

He followed the cars for a time, Mrs Souter said, then she asked: “Did you have any thoughts at that point what might be going on?”

He replied: “I was under the impression they were playing with each other, racing each other, engaged in some sort of battle of speeds.”

He said he decided to stop the cars after a “near interaction” with an HGV.

Sgt McNeill said: “I have no doubt the Renault Megane would have collided with the rear of the HGV. The Ford Focus had to brake to allow the Renault Megane to pull out.”

When the cars were pulled over, Sgt McNeill said he spoke to the driver of the Ford, said to be Campbell.

He said: “There was a child in the passenger seat, a small child in a child seat.”

Mrs Souter told the court it was a matter of agreement the driver of the Ford replied to caution and charge by saying: “Gutted. I’m an idiot.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace fixed a date in November for the trial to be concluded.

Campbell, of Marne Road, Inverness, and Murphy, of Grange, Keith, were ordained to appear.

The trial continues.