Two men in court after armed police seize £20,000 of heroin from vehicle on A90

Two men have appeared in court after armed police recovered more than £20,000 of heroin from a vehicle on the A90.

The vehicle, which was travelling north on the A90 at Drumlithie, was stopped after concerns were raised about the manner of driving shortly after 11pm on Tuesday by armed response vehicle officers.

A low three-figure sum of cash was also discovered.

Ebenezer Akinola, 26, and Jay Bartley, 24, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter.

Both men face a charge of being concerned in the supply of drugs, while Bartley is also charged with possession of drugs.

They made no plea during the hearing and were granted bail while the case was continued for further examination.

No date was set for the men, both of London, to appear in court again.