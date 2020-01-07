Men in court after cocaine and heroin seized in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court after more than £20,000 of cocaine and heroin was recovered in Aberdeen.

Maxwell Enwerem, 39, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after the drugs, and more than £1,000 in cash, were seized from a property in Forest Avenue on Friday.

Enwerem, of Reading, faced two charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs. He made no plea and was bailed while the case was committed for further examination.

In a separate case, Dominique Livingstone, 23, and Ryan Ogg or McKeown or Steele, 26, both of Aberdeen, appeared after around £3,100 of cocaine and heroin was recovered in the Balnagask Circle area on Sunday.

They both faced two charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs, while Steele also faced a possession of drugs charge.

They made no plea and were bailed while the case was committed for further examination.