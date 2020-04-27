Man and woman appear in court accused of attempted murder in Aberdeen

Two people have appeared in court accused of attempted murder after a man was seriously injured in an Aberdeen flat.

Dawid Majewicz and Kelly Pereira Santos appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

It comes after a 36-year-old man was injured followed an incident on Friday evening.

Majewicz is accused of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder.

The 39-year-old, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, is further accused of wilfully destroying property and breaching bail conditions.

Santos, of Aberdeen, is accused of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder.

The 36-year-old also faces charges of having an article with a blade or point in a public place.

They made no plea and were released on bail.

It comes after an incident at a property on Moir Drive.

Emergency services were called to the flat shortly before 9pm on Friday and the man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in an ambulance.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said he was “shocked” to see police and emergency crews at the scene.

He said: “I went into the kitchen to make a snack and looked out of the window and saw the police and ambulance and I thought ‘wow, what’s going on?’

“There were three police cars and a police van and two ambulances.”

The emergency services were in attendance for around an hour and a half on the night of the incident before returning over the weekend to speak to residents.