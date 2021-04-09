Man withdraws guilty plea over crime scene clean-up charge

A man who previously admitted cleaning up a crime scene with bleach has been allowed to withdraw his guilty plea.

Robert Snelling, 24, previously pled guilty to attempting to defeat the ends of justice by attempting to dispose of evidence following a serious assault in which a male was attacked with a machete on Anderson Drive on June 17.

Snelling had admitted cleaning the crime scene with bleach and other products and arranging for assistance from others in doing so.

But since entering his plea, issues arose over the extent to which Snelling was involved, and Snelling has now found a new solicitor.

‘Didn’t fully appreciate what he was pleading to’

In a hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court defence counsel David Moggach told the court Snelling “didn’t fully appreciate what he was pleading to”.

He made a motion for Snelling to be allowed to withdraw the guilty plea, which was granted after the Crown did not oppose it.

And instead, Snelling has now lodged a not guilty plea.

His previous guilty plea had been accepted under deletion of part of the charge alleging he placed clothing in a bucket of bleach and water.

That part of the charge now stands again and an additional charge of possession of cocaine.

Snelling, of Marischal Court, Aberdeen, denies both charges.

A further hearing has been fixed for June.

Adam Oakes, known as Roberts, Snelling’s co-accused, previously pled guilty to a charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment and was jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Roberts, 29, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, “chopped up a kid’s leg like Rambo” during the horror incident, which related to a row over money.