Man who tried to break into Aberdeen home using screwdriver avoids jail

A would-be thief who tried to break into an Aberdeen home using a screwdriver has avoided jail.

Andrew Mearns attempted to use the tool to get into the property at Caiesdykes Road on February 22 last year.

The 45-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted the offence as well as threatening to bite a police officer and kicking out to pin the officer’s leg against a chair.

Mearns, of Gardner Place, Aberdeen, also pled guilty to repeatedly headbutting another officer on the shin.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told the court the couple had been at home when they heard a strange noise at the front of the building.

He said: “They were watching television when they heard their front door being tried and they heard a scratching sound.

“The man looked outside and saw the accused standing at his motor vehicle. He was wearing glasses, a balaclava, gloves and had a screwdriver.

“He went outside and asked the accused what he was doing. The accused began walking away.

“Police were called and officers noticed the accused on a pavement. He told police he was looking for his dog.”

Defence agent Lynne Bentley said her client was “apologetic” for his actions and he was battling drug addiction.

Sheriff Ian Anderson gave Mearns a 12-month community payback order with 120 hours of unpaid work and he was placed on a restriction of liberty order.