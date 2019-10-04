Man who touched Aberdeen shop worker’s bum ordered to carry out unpaid work

A man who drunkenly touched a shop worker’s bottom has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Gintas Ramanauskas staggered into a city centre shop and approached a staff member, telling her how beautiful she was and touching her body.

The 39-year-old, who was still drunk after the night before, had no recollection of the incident but accepted his guilt after seeing CCTV footage.

Ramanauskas, of Manor Avenue in Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to a charge of sexual assault over the incident, which happened in September last year.

And yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Sheriff Graham Buchanan ordered him to be supervised for 12 months and carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

He also made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for 12 months.

Defence solicitor Ian Woodward-Nutt said his client was “horrified” to see the CCTV.