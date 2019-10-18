Man who threatened Aberdeen nail bar staff to be supervised

A sheriff told a man who “specialises in antisocial behaviour” he has one of the worst records he’s seen.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan made the comments as Wayne Whyte appeared before him in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Whyte, 40, had previously pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner at Venus Nail Bar at Aberdeen Market by shouting and swearing at staff and slamming a door, causing a window pane to crack, on October 26 last year.

And he also admitted breaching an antisocial behaviour order (Asbo) preventing him from “threatening any person within the city of Aberdeen” by threatening staff at Rowlands Pharmacy on Park Road on September 25.

Sheriff Buchanan, discussing the Asbo, said: “That suggests to me that what we have here is someone who simply specialises in antisocial behaviour.”

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told the court Whyte had gone in to the nail bar to ask for tissues and had been in the pharmacy to get methadone.

Defence solicitor Christopher Maitland said: “He very much regrets his behaviour on both occasions.

“It seems to be an escalation in terms of both organisations being unable to assist him and him being told to leave and his reaction to that being far over the top.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Maitland added there had been a “significant reduction” in his client’s offending since his last release from custody.

Sheriff Buchanan told Whyte: “You have one of the worst records, I think, of almost anyone who appears before Aberdeen Sheriff Court in terms of the number of previous convictions you have.”

He added: “This sort of behaviour is just the sort of thing that upsets people. People become upset by this sort of behaviour and it just isn’t acceptable.”

However, the sheriff added a social work report prepared for the court had been in much more positive terms than previous ones.

He ordered Whyte, whose address was given in court papers as Balnagask Wynd, Aberdeen, to be supervised for 18 months as a direct alternative to prison.