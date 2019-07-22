Man who stole table and chair from Aberdeen cafe awaiting sentence

A man who stole a table and chair from outside an Aberdeen cafe has been made to wait to learn his fate.

William Milton, 40, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he previously pled guilty to stealing the furniture from the Tartan Pig on the city’s Hollybank Place on June 25.

He also admitted three shoplifting charges.

Milton, whose address was given as Howburn Place, Aberdeen, had been due to be sentenced, but the case was deferred again until later this week.

Defence agent Christopher Maitland previously told the court his client was intoxicated at the time and did not remember stealing the items, which were sitting outside the cafe.

He said: “It’s a rather odd set of circumstances.

“This is a table and chair sitting outside the small cafe, which for some reason he’s picked up and walked away with.

“He has no recollection at all.

“He accepts he was intoxicated.

“Someone watched him do it and went to pick up the table and chair from around the corner and took them back to the Tartan Pig.”