Aberdeen man jailed for stealing perfume and assaulting shop worker

A man has been jailed for stealing bottles of perfume and assaulting a shop worker.

William Main was handed a two-month prison sentence at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter.

The 41-year-old previously pled guilty to stealing five bottles of perfume from Debenhams in the Trinity Centre on September 19.

Main, whose address was given in court papers as Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, had also pled guilty to assaulting a male employee at the department store by seizing him by the body.

He had also been accused of assaulting a woman by punching her on the head at an address on Jute Street on December 10, however his not guilty plea was accepted by the crown and he was acquitted.

