News / Local / Court

Man who smashed nine windows by catapulting ball bearings can become ‘better person’, says dad

by Danny McKay
12/04/2021, 11:06 am Updated: 12/04/2021, 11:36 am
© DCT MediaJason Mirren leaving court.
Jason Mirren leaving court.

A father has said he hopes a man who smashed his window with a catapult and metal ball bearing can become a “better person” after admitting the offence in court.

Jason Mirren admitted nine charges of vandalism and one of assault to injury – after firing ball bearings from a car with a catapult “willy-nilly”.

The 22-year-old travelled around Ellon, Oldmeldrum, Cruden Bay and Boddam firing

