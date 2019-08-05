Man who sexually abused two boys in north-east jailed for eight years

A man who caused lasting damage to two boys he sexually abused more than two decades ago wept as he was jailed for eight years.

John Brew, 50, abused the children at locations in Peterhead between October 1992 and February 1995.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard Brew took naked photographs of his first victim before sexually assaulting him. He also performed sex acts on his second victim.

Brew, of Soapwork Lane, Dundee, was caught after his victims contacted specialist detectives last year.

The court heard the assaults had left the boys suffering from anxiety and depression.

A jury convicted Brew on three charges of sexual assault.

Defence advocate Iain Paterson told the court that a forensic psychologist had assessed his client’s IQ and concluded that it was “extremely low”.

Lord Beckett said he had read statements written by Brew’s victims about the abuse.

He added: “For such grave crimes, there is only one disposal.”

Brew was also placed on the sex offenders register for eight years.