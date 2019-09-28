Man who crashed into car head-on during overtake attempt on north-east road spared prison

A driver who smashed head-on into another car while on the wrong side of a north-east road has been spared jail.

Stuart Mansfield, 35, was driving on the A90 between Hatton and Ellon when he moved onto the wrong side of the road to overtake cars while speeding.

He then crashed into an oncoming vehicle being driven by a man who suffered serious, life-changing injuries.

Mansfield, who was handed a community sentence at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday, told a probation officer in an interview that he was remorseful. He said: “I wish I could swap places with the man who was injured.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller criticised Mansfield, telling him: “Your conduct created a substantial risk of danger to others and yourself.

“What makes it worse is that you say you know this road well and yet you still drove in the dangerous way you did.”

However, Sheriff Miller accepted Mansfield reacted quickly after the collision and came to the injured man’s aid.

Mansfield also called 999 and was fully co-operative with police, the court heard.

When police asked him on the roadside what had happened, Mansfield told them: “It was completely my fault. I was overtaking and I shouldn’t have been.”

Sheriff Miller said: “In view of your standard of driving, the consequences for the injured man, the court does consider custody to be an option for you.

“However, on balance, and in view of your early guilty plea, your co-operation at the scene and you having no previous convictions, a community-based punishment is appropriate.”

The collision happened on a stretch of road known as Hatton Straight near Mosstown Farm on May 15 2018.

Mansfield, whose address was given in court as Longhaven, admitted causing serious injury to a man by driving dangerously in that he overtook numerous vehicles while visibility was reduced due to the layout of the road ahead.

According to the charge, Mansfield drove in excess of the speed limit and drove in the opposing carriageway when it was unsafe to do so.

Mansfield’s car first collided with a Kia Sportage as he attempted to get back on the right side of the road, then crashed head-on with a second vehicle.

Sheriff Miller ordered Mansfield to undergo 12 months of supervision and to do 250 hours of unpaid work.

He was also banned from driving for 32 months and must pass an extended driving test before regaining his licence.

No order for compensation was made as the court heard the injured man was taking civil action in an attempt to gain compensation.

The court heard how Mansfield, who works as a heating engineer, was deeply remorseful for his actions.

Addressing Mansfield, Sheriff Miller added: “The injuries that this man has suffered as a result of this crash have had a drastic impact on his life.

“Given that you know those roads well, you must have known there was a significant chance of a crash.”