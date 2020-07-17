Man who attacked woman at north-east birthday party avoids jail

A man who assaulted a woman at a birthday party in a north-east town has avoided a jail term.

Aleksandrs Seins had been drinking throughout the day at the party before turning violent in the evening at an address in Peterhead.

The 44-year-old grabbed the woman by the throat as she sat in the garden and compressed it until she felt faint but managed to shout and break free.

Seins, who appeared via video link, previously pled guilty to the charge of assault by seizing hold of her neck and compressing it.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday they had both been at the celebrations which began at 2pm and he been drinking alcohol.

She said the attack came some time later that evening after there was an argument.

Ms Simpson said: “During the day all parties consumed alcohol.

“At 11pm the complainer was sitting in the front garden of her home. The accused came into the garden and an argument ensued.

“The accused approached the complainer and put his hands round her neck and applied pressure.

“The complainer felt faint but managed to shout for help and pushed the accused away.

“The accused managed to get away from the accused and continued into her property locking the door.

“He remained outside the property and police were contacted. When they arrived they found the accused was in the front garden.”

Ms Simpson said Seins was then taken into custody and appeared in court at the end of May.

Defence agent Stuart Beveridge said his client had been in custody for eight weeks and that he had not done anything of that nature previously.

Sheriff Graeme Napier handed Seins, of no fixed abode, a non-harassment order banning him from contacting the woman and entering an address in Peterhead for five years.

He was also placed under two years of supervision.