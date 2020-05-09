Man used newspaper to hide his face during north-east restaurant raid

A man has been jailed after breaking into an Indian restaurant and stealing booze and cash.

Zora Chatkevic used a newspaper to try and hide his face from CCTV as he raided Zaras Indian Restaurant in Peterhead between December 28 and 29.

But the 31-year-old was jailed for 16 months after pleading guilty over the break-in, along with other theft charges.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “Entry to this restaurant when it was unoccupied was forced by a door being taken off its hinges.

“Five bottles of gin were taken and £100 from the till.

“The estimated value of the damage to the door was £500.”

Mr Neilson added the booze was also worth around £100 and was not recovered.

He said: “There was some CCTV footage catching the accused’s actions there committing the offence while wearing a mask covering his face.”

Chatkevic, a prisoner of HMP Grampian pled guilty to theft by housebreaking over the incident.

He also admitted breaking into a house on Jamaica Street, Peterhead, between November 27 and 29 and stealing power tools worth around £1,000.

And Chatkevic further pled guilty to stealing aftershave worth £102 from Superdrug on Marischal Street, Peterhead, on November 21, and perfume worth £90 from Semi-Chem on Drummers Corner in the town the next day.

None of the items were recovered.

Defence agent Leonard Burkinshaw said: “Unfortunately he got himself on drugs and has effectively very quickly spiralled out of control.”

He said his client was sleeping rough for some time and had turned to crime to afford to eat and also to fund his drug habit.

Mr Burkinshaw added: “He didn’t actually have his face masked. He held a newspaper to his face as he passed the CCTV.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier jailed Chatkevic for a total of 16 months.

Speaking to the Evening Express following the hearing, Askir Ali, who owns the restaurant, said: “Nobody is a winner here. He’s doing 16 months and I’m out of pocket.”

He added: “He comes in through the door, spots the CCTV and goes and gets a newspaper and puts it over his head and goes behind the bar and steals the money.”