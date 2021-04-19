Man urged partner to take overdose during 13 months of abuse

An abusive boyfriend has been given a jail warning after controlling when his partner could and couldn’t shower, and urging her to take an overdose.
John Torrie subjected his partner to a horrific catalogue of abuse over the course of 13 months, regularly assaulting her and controlling her finances and social life.
The 31-year-old bullied his victim psychologically with vile taunts about her appearance, telling her own family hated her, and even encouraging her to take an overdose and kill herself.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe