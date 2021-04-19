Man urged partner to take overdose during 13 months of abuse

An abusive boyfriend has been given a jail warning after controlling when his partner could and couldn’t shower, and urging her to take an overdose.

John Torrie subjected his partner to a horrific catalogue of abuse over the course of 13 months, regularly assaulting her and controlling her finances and social life.

The 31-year-old bullied his victim psychologically with vile taunts about her appearance, telling her own family hated her, and even encouraging her to take an overdose and kill herself.