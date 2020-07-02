Man tried to swallow drugs and struggled with police in Aberdeen

A man has admitted attempting to swallow drugs and struggling with police in Aberdeen.

Christopher Matthews was not personally present when the case against him called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday, but the 43-year-old pled guilty to two charges via letter.

He admitted a charge of possession of cocaine, a Class A drug, on Holburn Street in Aberdeen on May 22 2019.

And Matthews further admitted intentionally obstructing police officers exercising their powers under the Misuse of Drugs Act by attempting to swallow drugs and thereafter struggling with the officers.

Sheriff William Summers said: “Against the backdrop of previous convictions I can’t deal with this without personal appearance.”

He deferred sentence on Matthews, whose address was given in court papers as Mary Street in Stonehaven, for him to appear in person later this month.