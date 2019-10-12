Man tried to deal drugs to undercover police officer in north-east town

A man has been jailed after he tried to deal drugs – to undercover police.

Ian Tottey, 35, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing.

He previously pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine at a string of addresses in Peterhead between June 20 and August 21 last year.

Tottey was snared when he tried to deal drugs to three people who turned out to be undercover police officers.

They court heard Tottey, whose address was given in court papers as Malvern Avenue, Liverpool, operated from areas including King Street, Skene Street, Crossfolds Crescent, Uphill Lane and Grant Court – all in Peterhead.

Sentence was previously deferred for reports to be prepared but yesterday Tottey was jailed for a total of 22 months.