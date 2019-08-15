Man trashed Aberdeen hotel bathroom and left it covered in excrement after drinking too much tequila

A man has admitted trashing a hotel bathroom and leaving it covered in human excrement – after drinking too much tequila.

Lee Courtney, 43, visited a Mexican restaurant and had been drinking the popular spirit before police later found him naked in the ruined hotel room bathroom.

Officers found the bathroom “covered” in vomit and excrement and Courtney had also removed the toilet cistern and plasterboard.

Courtney, of Towerhill Road in Glasgow, pled guilty to wilfully or recklessly destroying or damaging property belonging to another by vomiting, defecating and removing a toilet cistern and plasterboard.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Courtney for inquiries to be made about the money paid and value of the damage for a compensation order to be made.

Depute fiscal Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court staff at the Citi Hotel on Bath Street, Aberdeen, had cause to call the police in the early hours of July 20.

She said: “Constables attended and heard noises coming from the room that the accused was within. Officers required members of staff to give them the master key to facilitate entry, getting no response from within.

“Upon entering, the accused was holding a toilet cistern in his hand. He was without clothing.

“He was compliant when instructed to desist by officers.

“The bathroom area was also covered in human matter and the cistern the accused was holding was missing from the bathroom toilet and the majority of the plasterboard above the toilet had been removed and was on the floor.

“The Citi Hotel estimates the value of the property damaged and further loss of revenue to be £2,500.”

Defence solicitor Lynn Bentley said her client, who was in the city working as a contractor, believed the hotel had taken around £200 from his bank card on top of the room rate for the damage.

She added: “The explanation he offers is that he was coming to the end of the contract.

“He remembers going to a Mexican restaurant and drinking shots of tequila and thereafter recalls little.”

She said he had “mixed an unwise amount of alcohol” with medication he was taking.

The case will call again next month.