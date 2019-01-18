Man to stand trial over alleged assault in Aberdeen nightclub

A man is to stand trial later this month over an alleged nightclub assault.

Kyle Young, 21, is alleged to have assaulted a man at Prohibition on Langstane Place on October 15 last year.

He is accused of slapping and punching the man on the head, as well as spitting on his head, all to his injury.

Young, of Fowler Avenue, Aberdeen, denies the charge and the case has now been continued to trial later this month at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.