Man to stand trial for allegedly chasing and trying hug women in Aberdeen city centre

A man is set to stand trial next month accused of chasing and attempting to hug two women in Aberdeen city centre.

The case against Wilson Raissi, 22, called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday where he continued to plead not guilty to two charges.

He faces a charge of breach of the peace, alleging he attempted to hug two women, pursued them, attempted to touch the face of one of them and made sexual remarks towards them. He is also alleged to have struggled violently with two police officers.

The offences are said to have been committed on July 5 on Langstane Place in Aberdeen.

Raissi, of no fixed abode, denies the charges against him and the case has now been continued to a trial date next month.