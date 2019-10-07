Man to stand trial accused of murdering Aberdeen woman in flat

A man is to stand trial charged with the murder of an Aberdeen woman.

Keith Rizzo, 23, is accused of killing Neomi Smith at her flat in Brechin on June 9 this year.

It is claimed he initially forced entry to the property and compressed Miss Smith’s neck restricting her breathing.

Rizzo, of Brechin, is then said to have repeatedly struck the 23-year-old care worker on the head and body with knives.

Rizzo faces a separate charge of assaulting Miss Smith, of Aberdeen, to her injury and danger of life between May 5 and June 8 2019.

Prosecutors claim this happened at her flat and Hudson’s Bar in Brechin.

The charge includes accusations Rizzo hit Miss Smith’s head off a wall, punched her and caused her to lose consciousness by again compressing her neck.

He is further charged with threatening and abusive behaviour against Miss Smith.

Rizzo also faces allegations involving four other women – three described on the indictment as his “ex-partner”.

These accusations span between December 2014 and May 2019.

The charges include claims he assaulted three of them and behaved in a threatening manner towards the other.

Rizzo is finally accused of resisting arrest.

He today pled not guilty to the charges at the High Court in Glasgow.

Members of Miss Smith’s family were also at the short hearing.

Both Rizzo’s QC Donald Findlay and prosecutor Duncan McPhie said they were ready for a trial to be set.

Judge Johanna Johnston QC fixed a trial due to begin next February.

The case could last around eight days.