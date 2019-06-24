Man threw 13in kitchen knife from third-floor window at Aberdeen block of flats

A man has admitted throwing a 13in kitchen knife out of a third floor flat window.

Ricky Mackie, 28, threw the blade while in Hutcheon Court in Aberdeen on March 28 and it landed in the communal car park outside.

Mackie pled guilty to culpably and recklessly throwing the knife out of the window. He also admitted assaulting a man to his injury at Greig Court on March 31 and breaching conditions.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister said Mackie assaulted the 59-year-old Polish man after asking him for money.

He said: “The accused grabbed hold of him by his jacket and headbutted him. He kicked, punched and grabbed at the complainer, causing him to fall to the ground.”

The accused then kicked him twice in the face, leaving him with a bleeding nose.

Sentence was deferred on the prisoner of HMP Grampian until July.