Man threw his pants at Aberdeen police officer during search

A north-east man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after throwing his underpants at a police officer.

Kevin Macrae, 22, had been ordered to undress to be given a “full search” at Kittybrewster Police Office on June 4, but when he got to his briefs, he flung them at an officer.

Depute fiscal Anne MacDonald told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “He removed his underwear and, from a distance of about 3ft, threw his underwear at the sergeant. The underwear struck the sergeant on the upper body area.”

He also made threats of violence.

Macrae, of Church Street, Huntly, previously pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner and also to breaching a previously imposed community payback order.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Solicitor Iain McGregor said it was not “immediately apparent” why officers were conducting such a detailed search.

He added: “It has to be accepted that, being in the position he was, he simply should have co-operated with them.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace said Macrae had 73 hours of unpaid work outstanding from the previous order he had breached.

He added 15 hours for the breach and 52 hours for the underwear incident, a total of 140 hours.