Man threw £5,000 of cocaine out of car window while police followed him in Aberdeen

A man threw £5,000 of cocaine out of a car window as police followed him through Aberdeen.

Celestine Eziagulu, 44, was spotted by an off-duty cop at 3.25pm on April 17 driving a Chevrolet which police had intelligence was involved in drug dealing.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson said on-duty colleagues then attended and followed Eziagulu on St Clair Street, West North Street, King Street and Roslin Terrace in Aberdeen.

Eziagulu failed to stop when requested to and drove at speed, causing two other drivers to take evasive action by overtaking when it was unsafe and failing to stop at a junction.

Mr Neilson said officers saw Eziagulu throw a package and mobile out of the window on Roslin Street and they stopped to retrieve the items.

The package contained 62g of cocaine valued at around £5,000.

Police later traced Eziagulu at his home.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Eziagulu pled guilty to dangerous driving and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said: “He had a favour owed to an acquaintance and he was told to move the package across Aberdeen to meet someone to give them the phone and the package.”

Sheriff Graham Napier deferred sentence on Eziagulu, of Brebner Terrace, Aberdeen, until next month for reports.