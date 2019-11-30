Man threatened to ‘smash up’ Aberdeen shop

An Aberdeen man threatened to “smash up” a shop after becoming convinced he’d left his wallet there.

Grant Brady, 58, had popped into Co-operative Society on Fountainhall Road in Aberdeen to buy a mobile top-up, and then returned the next day claiming he’d left his wallet there – but staff said they hadn’t seen it.

Depute fiscal Jade Wong told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Brady was “shouting and banging a newspaper on the counter”.

She said staff again told him they did not have his wallet but he “did not accept this” and stated “I’ll smash your shop up” before knocking a box of sweets to the floor.

Brady, of Bloomfield Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner over the incident on September 30.

He also admitted another charge of threatening and abusive behaviour at Fit and Skin Studio on Union Street on the same day.

Defence agent Chris Maitland said his client had had a “drug and alcohol problem for quite some time” and was “extremely intoxicated” at the time.

He said: “He was of the genuine belief that his wallet had been lost there.

“He accepts his behaviour escalated beyond any sense.”

Sheriff Ian Anderson ordered him to be supervised for a year.