Man threatened to rape and kill Aberdeen woman’s daughter after she rejected offer of visit

A man has been jailed after threatening to rape and kill an Aberdeen woman’s daughter after she rejected his offer to visit her.

John Nolan, 23, who lives in Kent, had befriended a woman in Aberdeen on Facebook before things turned sour and he began making threats.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Nolan sent the woman “disturbing messages”, threatening to “kill and rape the complainer’s daughter”.

Mrs Souter said Nolan also made threats about the woman “getting shot” and said he “had a gun”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Nolan, of Grove Road, Kent, pled guilty to engaging in a course of conduct which caused the woman fear or alarm by repeatedly and excessively contacting her and threatening her and her family with violence and sexual violence.

Defence agent Gail Goodfellow said her client had been diagnosed with “mixed personality disorder” and ADHD, and was on anti-psychotic medication.

She said: “It’s quite clear he leads a fairly isolated existence with few friends and he uses Facebook to interact with others.”

She said the pair had got on well but that changed when she rejected his offer, adding: “He had no intention of carrying out these threats.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier jailed him for nine months.