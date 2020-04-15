Man avoids jail after threatening to murder ex and her mum

A jilted Aberdeen lover who admitted threatening to murder his ex and her mum has avoided jail.

Sheriff Graeme Napier warned Christopher Munro, known as Christie, 28, that he was now a grown man and said: “It would be helpful if you started acting like it.”

Christie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted two charges of domestic abuse, along with breaching an antisocial behaviour order and struggling violently with police.

Sheriff Napier said: “Given he’s spent the equivalent of eight months in custody in relation to this matter I think I can deal with it by way of a non-custodial disposal.”

Addressing Christie he added: “You’re 28 now. Even the most underdeveloped brains of males are supposed to be developed by the age of 28.

“You are assumed to be an adult – it would be helpful if you started acting like it.”

The sheriff ordered him to carry out 260 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for two years.

He also imposed a five-year non-harassment order.

Depute fiscal Colin Neilson previously told the court the woman decided she no longer wanted to be in a relationship with Christie after witnessing him “screaming at his mother” during an argument.

Between the start of November and December 17 Christie left a number of threatening messages and made abusive phone calls.

Mr Neilson said: “During a call he made various threats he was going to harm her by battering her and her mum, that he was going to smash her mum’s window and murder her and her mum.”

Christie, described in court papers as a prisoner of HMP Grampian, also threatened another ex in June.

Defence lawyer George Mathers previously said Christie suffered from ADHD and as a result was impulsive, easily distracted and had “difficulties controlling his anger”.

He said: “He just gets angry and can’t control it. It’s as simple as that.”

He added his client had difficulty dealing with the end of the relationships and was “very sorry” over the threats.

Christie previously claimed he had turned over a new leaf after a “near-death experience” when he drove a motorbike into a tree and was left in a coma.