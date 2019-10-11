Man stole toys and beauty products from Aberdeen shop

A man has admitted stealing toys and beauty products from an Aberdeen shop.

Kyle Torliefson appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter.

The 29-year-old admitted stealing items from The Range at Queens Links Leisure Park in Aberdeen.

The shoplifting offence was committed on January 22.

Sheriff Charlotte Coutts deferred sentence on Torliefson, whose address was given in court papers as Abbotswell Crescent, Aberdeen, until November for the case to call alongside another matter.